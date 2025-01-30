Long-serving Harborough district councillor resigns

James Hallam (Photo: Harborough, Oadby and Wigston Conservatives).

A long-serving Harborough district councillor has resigned.

James Hallam was elected to represent residents in the Glen Ward on Harborough District Council (HDC) at the local elections in 2011.

The post is currently shown as a vacancy on the Harborough District Council website. A spokesperson for the council said: “A request must be made by two electors within the district to fill the vacancy. No request for an election has been received, so no election is running.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Buddy Anderson, of Market Harborough Great Bowden and Arden Ward, posted a message online wishing Mr Hallam well. He wrote: “James Hallam (Conservative) has resigned from Harborough District Council, and there will be a by-election in the Glen Ward in due course. Although we sat on opposite sides of the chamber, I wish James all the best after many years of public service.”

A post on the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston Conservaties website notes: “James has been the deputy leader at Harborough District Council since May 2019”.

The post quotes Mr Hallam as saying: “Originally elected in 2011, I have served on many committees, including the grants committee for the last five years, giving money out to deserving causes within the community.

“I was asked to go onto the Executive in 2013, and have had three portfolios – sport, health and wellbeing, corporate services and I am currently responsible for finance and assets, particularly setting the budget. I was instrumental in maintaining the Council Tax at the same level as it was in 2011 which, allowing for inflation, represents an 18 per cent reduction in real terms.”