Grants totalling almost £25,000 have been dished out to community projects across Harborough

Grants totalling almost £25,000 have been dished out to boost a range of community projects across Harborough by the district council.

The Community Fund cash will “improve spaces and places” as well as helping to support children and young people with “diversionary activities or around anxiety, self-image, or childhood inactivity”.

The schemes which have successfully applied for funding are:

Great Easton Village Hall – £1,814 for 100 fruit trees for villagers’ gardens, to deliver a Platinum Jubilee Environment Fair, plant wildflowers on verges, create a Celebration Walk On The Wildside nature walk and back environmental workshops

The Well, Kibworth Beauchamp – £1,645 for office furniture, as well as security and IT equipment

Claybrooke Parva Parish Council – £1,248 to improve an area of the village green by levelling the ground, clearing and re-seeding it, filling in and grassing the potholes and providing hard-standing for a VE (Victory in Europe) Day bench

The Coplow Centre, Billesdon – £2,500 for excavation and preparation of groundwork for an artificial grass wheelchair-accessible playing surface with all-weather table tennis table

1st Fleckney Scouts – £2,220 for an outside camping project to allow the whole scout group (with over 70 members) to camp out at the same time

Market Harborough Tennis Club – £1,200 for an inclusive funding programme, offering two sessions per week to adults and pupils with learning difficulties

Houghton Field Association – £2,500 for playing field facilities to the playing and a small outdoor gym

Broughton Astley Parish Council – £2,500 to improve and provide access to a wildlife garden/area at the Western Willows Allotment site

Glooston Village Hall – £2,306 for a village hall update project, with paved area at the back, shed and better lighting

Arnesby Primary School – £2,500 for a Trim Trail project which includes balance beams, bridges and swinging steps

Spirit at Play – £1,800 to help recruit volunteers to assist at the rescue horse initiative which supports children and adults with physical and emotional wellbeing

Burton Overy Parish Council – £1,125 for verge-side planters, made of timber sleepers, close to village entrance signs

Learning South Leicestershire School Sports Partnership – £600 to fund a yoga blueprint to help students with mental wellbeing at Lutterworth High School and Robert Smyth Academy.

Applications from Learning South Leicestershire School Sports Partnership for a golf project and Market Harborough Rugby Union FC for improvements to the studio and physio rooms were deferred for decision until Thursday February 17.

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough District Council’s Cabinet lead for wellbeing and communities, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to support so many exciting projects across the Harborough district which are focused on improving much-loved local spaces or helping people with mental wellbeing which is so crucial at this time.”