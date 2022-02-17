Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a dog attack in the Harborough district

Police have issued this picture of a woman they want to speak to urgently after a dog was attacked by another dog between Saddington and Fleckney and seriously injured.

Police have issued this picture of a woman they want to speak to urgently after a dog was attacked by another dog between Saddington and Fleckney and seriously injured.

The incident happened on a field behind an industrial estate in Saddington Road at around 4.45pm on Thursday February 3.

A woman was walking her Jack Russell when it was attacked by a German Shepherd, suffering life-threatening injuries as a result, said Leicestershire Police this afternoon.

The Jack Russell’s shocked owner also suffered scratches and bruising as she fought to separate the two dogs and rescue her pet.

PC Alice Craddock, the investigating officer, said: “I’d like to speak to the woman pictured, who was in the area at this time and who I believe may have information that could help my investigation.

“If you know who she is, then please get in touch.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 22*069421.