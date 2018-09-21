Police raid two addresses in Market Harborough as part of a major drugs operation

At least 20 police officers some armed, raided two addresses in Market Harborough today (Friday) in a major drugs operation.

At least one sniffer dog was also involved in the raids on the Edwin Court flats, off Kettering Road, and a house on Ireton Road, on the southern estate.

Police said a 43-year-old woman from Market Harborough was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis, and remains in police custody.

A spokesman for Leicestershire police said officers had been executing warrants issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Residents in the Edwin Court flats said police arrived there at between 2.30pm and 2.45pm today (Friday).

"I was coming in the back way to my flat and saw all these coppers coming in the front," one resident told the Mail.

"I saw at least one of them was armed - it was really scary."

The Edwyn Court resident said local people knew there were two different "druggie flats" in Edwyn Court.

"The police are here so often, people who live here call it 'Crown Court'" the resident claimed.

Police were still at both locations at 5pm. Investigations are "ongoing"