Police officers and staff from Leicestershire preparing to run the London Marathon this Sunday

Seven members of Leicestershire Police are taking part in this year’s London marathon.

And all the police participants have very different reasons for choosing to take part in the gruelling 26.2 mile race.

PSCO Anne Timlock

This will be Anne’s seventh marathon and third London marathon. Her time last year was an impressive 3 hours and 50 minutes – even more impressive when the average amateur time is between 4 and 5 hours. Anne is determined that this will be her last marathon (although her friends have heard that many times before), as such she has decided not to seek charitable donations this year.

PSCO Ian Taylor

Ian is running the marathon to raise money for the Crimestoppers charity. He organised a fundraising event in March where he undertook a gruelling spin cycle of 111rpm for an agonising five hours and five minutes – although he’s hoping that his marathon attempt won’t take that long. Click here to donate to Ian's chosen charity.

HQ Catering Manager Phil Woods

The 2018 London marathon will be Phil’s 13th consecutive year taking part. He raises funds for HemiHelp further to the support they offered his family after his son was diagnosed with hemiplegia aged two. Phil’s training regime began on New Year’s Eve when he had his last sip of alcohol, he has since been following a running plan. Click here to donate to Phil's chosen charity.

PC Karen Daybell

This will be Karen’s first ever marathon, she is participating to raise money for the mental health charity MIND. Karen has been taking her training very seriously, and has been following a strict training plan since Boxing Day. In preparation for the big day Karen has already run a half marathon and has completed a 21 mile run. Click here to donate to Karen's chosen charity.

DI Chris Brett

Chris is running the marathon to raise money for Macmillan and the amazing work they do. Last year Chris’ mum was diagnosed with cancer and received amazing support from Macmillan, thankfully, she is now in remission. The support given by Macmillan to cancer patients and their families is invaluable but depends on your donations. Click here to donate to Chris's chosen charity.

Communications Officer Claire Tompkins

This will be Claire’s third London marathon, she ran previously for charity however this year she is running it ‘for fun’… if you can call it that! Claire entered the ballot and was lucky enough to secure a place so decided to run for the personal challenge. She is hoping to achieve a new personal best time and is looking forward to soaking up the unique marathon atmosphere.

DCI Paul Mckinder

This will be Paul’s third consecutive year running the marathon, he raises funds for the Children with Cancer charity which enables vital research for a broad range of childhood cancers. Paul has continued his training after finishing last year’s marathon and hoping to improve on last years’ time. Click here to donate to Paul's chosen charity.