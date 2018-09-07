Police commissioner to keep a 'special watch' on Harborough after recent spate of crimes

A 'special watch' is being kept on Harborough by the head of the county's police after a series of recent crimes.

Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lord Willie Bach promised he was keeping a “special watch” on Harborough, after a spate of local crime.

“Market Harborough still remains a safe place to live in – although one offence is an offence too many,” he said.

“But in view of the recent crime incidents, I am keeping a special watch on the town at the moment.”

He added that police had responded well to the recent crimes and arrests had been made.

His words come after crimes in the town ranging from a ram-raid at a garden supplies shop to a robbery with staff being threatened at a branch of Tesco’s.

Cllr Phil Knowles, the leader of the Lib Dem group on the district council has met Lord Bach and senior police officers at force HQ in Enderby to discuss the recent spate of crime.

He described the meeting as being “very worthwhile and an important opportunity both to discuss the current situation and the future”.