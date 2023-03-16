Public help is being sought to locate a man missing from Bitteswell.

Lewis Flanaghan, who is 32, was last seen on Tuesday (March 14) and was reported missing on Wednesday.

It is believed he may have travelled to Scarborough in his black Ford Focus, which has the registration NA12 OMS.

Lewis Flanaghan

Lewis is 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and has mousey brown hair and a short beard. It is believed he may be wearing a black North Face coat, light blue jeans and either grey Converse high tops or walking boots.