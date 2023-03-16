News you can trust since 1854
Police appeal for help to find missing man from Lutterworth area – can you help?

Anyone who has seen Lewis, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 211 of 15 March

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:14 GMT

Public help is being sought to locate a man missing from Bitteswell.

Lewis Flanaghan, who is 32, was last seen on Tuesday (March 14) and was reported missing on Wednesday.

It is believed he may have travelled to Scarborough in his black Ford Focus, which has the registration NA12 OMS.

Lewis Flanaghan
Lewis is 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and has mousey brown hair and a short beard. It is believed he may be wearing a black North Face coat, light blue jeans and either grey Converse high tops or walking boots.

