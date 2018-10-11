Play centre in Market Harborough undergoes deep clean after dog poo incident

A children's play centre in Market Harborough has apologised to customers after a dog pooed on equipment.

Mini Mischief's took to Facebook to apologise for the incident, which took place on Wednesday October 10, and to reassure customers that the area affected - a ball pit - had been cleaned and sterilised.

In a Facebook post the firm said: "A staff member allowed a dog into the play centre and it had an accident.

"This has been thoroughly cleaned and sterilised and there is no trace of the dog or its waste at Minis.

"This is an extremely serious matter from a staffing point of view and will be addressed accordingly."

Customers on Facebook praised the firm's response, thanking them for the information and the company's actions in cleaning the equipment.