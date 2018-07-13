Plans to cut hours at Market Harborough's urgent care centre

Patients and other residents are being urged to have their say on plans to change the opening hours of a key service at Market Harborough’s new medical centre.

The opening hours of St Luke’s Treatment Centre’s urgent care service could be cut under new plans to rationalise resources.

Members of the public have until July 24 to comment during a consultation by the East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group (ELR CCG).

The proposals include opening the urgent care centre at St Luke’s at the later time of 6.30pm instead of 5pm as it currently stands.

The move would mean the urgent care centre opens after local GPs close, rather than overlapping as they do now.

Under the same proposals the out of hours GP service in Lutterworth would be extended to from 10am to 4pm to 9am to 5pm, in line with other services.

Dr Andy Ker, clinical vice-chair at ELR CCG said we want to make best use of NHS resources.

He said: “We are keen to ensure that our urgent care services continue to meet people’s needs while providing high-quality, cost-effective services.”

He added that he believes the plans will reduce inefficiencies around having separate services and will ultimately ensure patients have access to high-quality services which are easy to navigate and make best use of NHS resources.

“We would encourage all patients to share their views on the plans with us so we can better understand their needs and how any changes might impact them.”

The survey is available to complete online at: surveymonkey.com/r/ELRurgentcare18

Cllr Phil Knowles said: “I would encourage people to get involved in the consultation. The new Harborough hospital has proved to be a huge success in the first year of its opening with 47,000 people through its doors.”