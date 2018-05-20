Picturesque surroundings and glorious weather make Misterton plant fair a success

A popular plant and craft fair celebrated a successful 12th year in the picturesque surroundings of Misterton Hall.

The event, hosted by Lutterworth Rotary, featured 43 stalls which attracted more than 1,100 visitors.

A spokesman for Lutterworth Rotary said: “Misterton Hall gardens are a delight to see and a wonderful setting for this event, our thanks to the owner Mrs Craven for her hospitality.

“Our thanks must also go to the hard work and organisation put in by our team of Rotarians on our 12th Annual Fair, masterminded by Mark Thompson.

“Visitors commented on the wide variety of stalls, some displaying a wide range of different plants which were all on sale along with good advice and tips in how to make the most of them in their own garden.

“We made around £4,000 on the day which will go to a variety of Charities nominated by Rotary.

“The Concourse d’ Elegance of cars prompted many appreciative comments on the 38 cars displayed ranging from a minute Fiat to a Ferrari - and included many Morris Minors, several MG’s of varying vintage plus a number of classic cars—the oldest being a 1925 Morris Cowley.

“The winning car was an immaculate Jaguar XK140 DHC 1955 RSY188 owned by Bob Kennett who was presented with a trophy by Albert Costa Conservative MP for South Leicestershire.

“Crafts from jewellery to art and garden gifts, homemade cakes and preserves were all on sale as were a choice of refreshments including a Hog Roast and Ice Cream making it a good day out in such lovely surroundings.

“We had a number of new stall holders this year who were impressed by the event and the friendly atmosphere saying that if we hold it next year may they have the opportunity of coming again.

At the end of the event Lutterworth Rotary presented a Quereus Coccineata (a Red Oak tree) to Mrs Craven as our appreciation for the use of her garden for this event. This was planted near the lake adding to her variety of trees already in her garden.