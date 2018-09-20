Pictures released of what Harborough play parks will look like as £250,000 improvement begins

Children’s play areas across Harborough district are to be improved and updated in a £250,000 scheme.

Six play areas will benefit from the installation of new equipment and a range of new activities.

Goodwood Close

Artists’ impressions have been released of what the new designs could look like, as part of Harborough District Council plans to revitalise play areas for young people.

The new equipment will promote sensory play, educational play, fitness play and ‘non-prescriptive play’ the council says.

It will also include inclusive play equipment which is suited to disabled children.

The play areas which are most in need of refurbishment will be improved first – this includes play areas in Fleckney, Great Glen and Market Harborough.

Cromwell Road

The six play areas initially earmarked for improvement are:

- Sherrard Road, Market Harborough – work starting September 2018.

- Roman Way, Market Harborough – work starting September 2018.

- Cromwell Road, Great Glen – work starting October 2018.

Roman Way

- Edward Road, Fleckney – work starting October 2018.

- Burford Green, Market Harborough – work starting October 2018.

- Goodwood Close, Market Harborough – work starting November 2018.

Plays areas will be closed, for up to three weeks, for the duration of the work at each location. The council will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum during the work.

Burford Green

Play areas in Lutterworth, Thurnby and Broughton Astley will be improved as part of the next phase of the programme.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, portfolio holder for Environment and Regulatory Services which includes, said: “These improvements will transform play areas and provide much-needed improvements.

“We’ve thought hard about what type of play equipment to introduce to make this as exciting and varied as possible to suit children with a variety of needs.”

In recent years, the council has carried out improvements to the Devitt Way and Cottage Lane play areas in Broughton Astley, Mitchell Grove play area in Scraptoft, Little Bowden

ecreation Ground in Market Harborough, and Welland Park play area in Market Harborough.