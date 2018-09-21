Physio Beverley joins Harborough health hub

Lubenham Hill-based Archway Health Hub, a centre in Harborough, has welcomed a highly experienced chartered physiotherapist to its team of expert practitioners.

Beverley Berns has worked as a chartered physiotherapist for over 30 years in both the NHS and private practice.

In 1991 she specialised in musculoskeletal physiotherapy (MSK) focussing on treating conditions and injuries affecting the joints, muscles and soft tissue.

Beverley is also trained in the more unusual area of equine physiotherapy and can advise on suitable rehab for both rider and horse.

She said: “I’m very happy to be joining the team at Archway Health Hub.

“With my extensive experience working closely with GPs and hospital practitioners and my background in ergonomics and workplace assessment, I am well placed to advise on all aspects of musculoskeletal conditions.

“As a keen rider myself, I also enjoy advising local riders on how physiotherapy can help both them and their horses recover and stay pain free.”

Co-owner and founder of Archway Health Hub Alec Welton comments: “We are delighted to welcome Beverley to Archway Health Hub.

“Her extensive experience in musculoskeletal physiotherapy combined with her empathetic and holistic approach to patient care means she will be a real asset to the Archway community.