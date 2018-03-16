Photos: Singers compete in the finals of Harborough district’s own junior X Factor competition

Opera singer Katie Marshall won the Great Bowden Recital Trust’s Junior X Factor competition at the weekend.

The competition, for young people who live within 20 miles of Market Harborough, is the largest and best-established music contest of its kind in the region.

Katie said: “I feel very proud to have won. I’ve been having singing lessons since I was six.”

Katie, 17, from Uppingham, is being home-schooled through her A-levels, and hopes to study opera at a London music college in the future.

She sang a beautiful version of Puccini’s classic ‘O mio babbino caro’ to a packed Jubilee Hall at the Congregational Church, Market Harborough.

Ten finalists were selected by judges Andrea Possee, Debbie Smith and John Dilleigh for the event on Saturday night.

Managing Trustee Sue Benson said: “The standard of performances in the Finals was once again outstanding and showed off the fantastic musical talent that we have in the Harborough area.”

Overall Winners : 1st - Katie Marshall (Voice) 2nd - Gabriel Smith (Voice) 3rd - Lottie Timson (Voice and Guitar).

Most Promising Instrumentalist - Boris Dring (Piano); Most Promising Vocalist: Lily Hall (Voice); Best Original Composition - Max Milner (Voice and Guitar).

Heat Winners: School Years 10-13: Katie Marshall (Voice); School Years 7-9: Lottie Timson (Voice and Guitar); School Years 1-6: Gabriel Smith (Voice).

Prizes were presented by Matt Hankins from MH Music. Event Sponsors were MH Music and Tsunami Computers.

{http:// www.gbrecitaltrust.co.uk|Great Bowden Recital Trust|} is a charity that promotes music development, appreciation and participation.