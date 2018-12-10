Photos of Market Harborough's Christmas Fayre and late night shopping event It was Market Harborough's late night shopping event on Friday with the Christmas Fayre. Here are the photos of the event taken for us by Andrew Carpenter. 1. Market Harborough late night shopping Mark Faulkner, Paul Rogers and Jon Cobbold of Rogers & Co with Chris Roberts of Kibworth Mortgages. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Market Harborough late night shopping Lovely boots at No34 High Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Market Harborough late night shopping Market Harborough Sea Cadets on their raffle stall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Market Harborough late night shopping Festive head gear at Duncan Murray Wines. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5