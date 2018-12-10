Fairground attraction. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photos of Market Harborough's Christmas Fayre and late night shopping event

It was Market Harborough's late night shopping event on Friday with the Christmas Fayre.

Here are the photos of the event taken for us by Andrew Carpenter.

Mark Faulkner, Paul Rogers and Jon Cobbold of Rogers & Co with Chris Roberts of Kibworth Mortgages. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

1. Market Harborough late night shopping

Mark Faulkner, Paul Rogers and Jon Cobbold of Rogers & Co with Chris Roberts of Kibworth Mortgages. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lovely boots at No34 High Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Market Harborough late night shopping

Lovely boots at No34 High Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Market Harborough Sea Cadets on their raffle stall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Market Harborough late night shopping

Market Harborough Sea Cadets on their raffle stall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Festive head gear at Duncan Murray Wines. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Market Harborough late night shopping

Festive head gear at Duncan Murray Wines. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5