PHOTOS: Fun and tunes in the sun at Harborough’s TexFest

Great music and glorious weather combined to make Harborough’s first ever TexFest a huge success at the weekend.

Click the main image, or the link below it, to see all our photos from the weekend!

Thousands of people descended on Harborough Showground and basked in the sun at the huge event, which kicked off on Friday evening and culminated on Sunday with a set from headliners The Fratellis.

The event began on Friday evening with a mixture of bands and appearances by top DJs including Tynchy Stryder and BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw.

Other top acts taking to the two stages during the weekend included Example, The Hoosiers, The South, The Pigeon Detectives, and We Are Scientists.

Harborough band The HashTags also made an appearance, as did Leicester’s Aztec Temples.

Music wasn’t the only entertainment on offer.

There was a host of fairground rides including dodgems and other favourites, bouncy castles and slides and football for youngsters, Leicester City and Leicester Tigers stands, a storytelling tent, and lots more.

Drinks also flowed freely at the bar and there were plenty of food outlets to choose from.