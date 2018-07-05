Phone giant gives Harborough firm VIP treatment and partnership award

A Harborough-based communications business received a special - and unusual - thank you after it was named the ‘Best Direct Partner’ of mobile phone giant O2.

Welcomm Communications, in Farndon Road, is a unified communications business and received the accolade of ‘O2 Best Direct Partner of the Year’ for 2018 after it beat 22 other O2 partners to the title.

In celebration of this success, O2 dignitaries visited the Welcomm offices to present them with the prestigious award, received by Aidan Piper, long time CEO of the business.

Furthermore, Welcomm staff became VIPs for the day, being treated to luxury hampers, confectionary and desk massages.

Speaking on behalf of O2, Jason Philips, Head of Business Partners, was quick to praise Welcomm Communications for its consistency in performance throughout the year and how the investment Welcomm had made in its staff and infrastructure had been key to their award success.

Jason said, “This is a real achievement which Welcomm has accomplished across several metrics – top customer service, digital sales, net growth and team investment - delivering consistently across the year, without fail.

“That’s a broad range of things, so to do all of them is fantastic.”

A spokesman for Welcomm added: “Continuing in this ethos is core to Welcomm’s business philosophy.

“We are targeting significant growth over the next three years, providing unified business communications services to SME’s across our East Midland’s heartland and the UK. We are also ramping up our sales force to deliver this with a Graduate Sales Training Academy, a signal of our long term growth plans.”