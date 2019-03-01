Person freed from vehicle after crash in Market Harborough

A person had to be freed from a vehicle involved in a collision in Market Harborough.

The fire service received a call from police at around 11.20am for help in dealing with a two vehicle collision on the B6047 Leicester Road just outside Market Harborough.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they freed a casualty from one of the vehicles and then worked to make the scene safe. The injured person was left for treatment with the ambulance service.

The road was closed in both directions for a time between the roundabouts for the Innovation Centre and the A6.