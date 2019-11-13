Person cut free from car after two-vehicle crash near Harborough

Eight firefighters were at the scene along with police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The casualty was freed after firefighters cut off the roof of their vehicle in pitch-black darkness in the village.

It’s not yet known how badly injured they were.

There was a woman driver in the other vehicle who managed to get out of her car before fire crews arrived.

The accident happened just after 6pm at a T-junction on Laughton Road, Mowsley, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said today.

Eight firefighters from Market Harborough and Wigston stations rushed to the scene along with police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was reported trapped in one of the vehicles at the time of the incident.

“The man was taken to hospital by ambulance – his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“A woman who was in the second vehicle was not reported to have serious injuries.

“Both vehicles were recovered from the scene.