World-famous explorer drops into a Market Harborough school

World-famous explorer Ed Stafford made the short trek to Market Harborough’s Robert Smyth Academy to give an inspiring talk to award-winning students.

Ed, 43, of Hallaton, helped to make their special evening even more memorable as they were rewarded and recognised for their triumphs over the last year.

The annual event included accolades from each subject as well as the Ian Roper Award for all-round achievement and the Smyth Bible awards for kindness and compassion.

Renowned for becoming the first person to walk the gruelling 6,000-mile length of the Amazon, Ed said: “I was happy to be able to come and speak to the students and their families.

“It was fantastic to listen to the reason the students were nominated to win their awards.”

School Principal Dan Cleary said: “We were delighted to welcome back the class of 2019 as well as some of our current students for our prize-giving evening.

“This year we have been privileged to celebrate the success stories of our students who progress to their universities of choice and many of whom will progress into our Sixth Form.”

He added: “I would like to thank Ed for his inspirational talk and families and members of staff for their pivotal role in supporting these fantastic young people. “It has been a magnificent team effort.”