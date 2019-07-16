Work continuing at the Airfield Business Park near Market Harborough

Work is on track to create a £5.2 million business park in Market Harborough by November 2019.

Airfield Business Park is being developed by Leicestershire County Council and is to create more than 200 jobs while boosting business and employment opportunities in the town and the local economy.

So far, construction company J Tomlinson has built the steel frames for the units at the park close to the A6.

Deputy county council leader Byron Rhodes said: “I’m delighted with the progress of this venture so far. This will have a positive impact on the town which is one of our top priorities, as well as boost the local economy and create jobs.

“Investing in property enables us to generate extra income which we can then plough back into frontline services.”

The county council made the purchase from its capital programme for the scheme, which is funded by proceeds of land and building sales.

Work underway at the Airfield Business Park

Darroch Baker, construction managing director at J Tomlinson, said: “We are pleased to be making excellent progress on site, with steel frames having been erected over the last two months.

“We will continue to work in partnership with the council and their project team to ensure a high-quality finish in November, with occupants able to inhabit the new units in time for the Christmas period."