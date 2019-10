A woman and a child were taken to hospital today (Tue) after two vehicles collided in Tur Langton, near Market Harborough.

The crash happened at about 8.50am near Sheepthorn Farm on Langton Road, Leicestershire

Fire and Rescue Service said.

A woman and a youngster in one of the vehicles were taken by ambulance to Leicester Royal Infirmary to be checked over as a “precaution”.

One of the vehicles involved ended up on its roof.

The road was re-opened by 9.50am, police said.