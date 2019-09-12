Winners named for Lutterworth Town Treasure Hunt

August saw families walking around Lutterworth, question sheet in hand, as they looked to solve the clues in The Lutterworth Town Treasure Hunt - an event organised as part of the Town Mayor's Charity Appeal.

The event ran throughout August and commenting afterwards the Mayor, Cllr Tony Hirons said: "I'm delighted that so many people took part. Over 100 question sheets were bought, raising well over £300 for my Appeal, and more importantly, from postings I have seen on social media, people really seemed to enjoy doing it.

"I'm also very grateful for the major support I received from the Lutterworth Retail Forum in publicising and taking part in the event.

"The key thing for me, apart from raising funds, was to get people exploring Lutterworth, both its historical centre and its shops and seeing at first hand what Lutterworth has to offer.

"Two entries got 100 per cent answers of the Treasure Hunt, the only difference being that the runner up only found nine out of ten of the shop posters.

"I would like to thank everyone for taking part and a special thanks to John Woodford who devised and wrote the Treasure Hunt questions."

The winners were: Mr and Mrs R Wasik who receive a £50 voucher to be spent in Lutterworth shops, and Sue Spirett and Rhona Milner who receive a £30 voucher to be spent in Lutterworth shops, and Mrs Celia Walsh who received a £20 voucher to be spent in Lutterworth shops.