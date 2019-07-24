Wilbarston pub back up and running

A village pub which had been empty for two months has re-opened after a joint effort by the village community.

The Fox Inn at Wilbarston has been taken over by mother and son team Shirley Morgan and chef Andrew Warhurst.

The Fox at Wilbarston is in the heart of the vibrant village

Shirley, who has lived in the village for 30 years, took on the pub ‘because it was there’ and was inspired to revive the hostelery.

With help from friends, family and the wider community, the interior of the pub has been transformed with a revamp and facelift.

Much of the furniture and interior design decoration in the pub has been loaned by Smiths Vintage in the village; if customers like a particular item they can buy it.

Shirley said: “It’s been a team effort. The whole village has come together to paint, plumb, clean, do the carpentry and muck in, allowing us to open in 10 days.

The Fox at Wilbarston, under new mangement

“Now we’ve opened, it has been going very well - everyone has been very supportive.”

The pub is offering a menu of delicious freshly cooked and locally sourced dishes, all created by chef Andrew.

Andrew trained at Tresham College before landing a top job at one of London’s most prestigious restaurants, Scott’s in Mayfair.

He moved to Exeter working in the restaurant of the Mercure Southgate Hotel, where he met his wife Rachel.

Andrew will be on cooking duty six days a week providing lunches, evening meals, a traditional Sunday lunch and a curry night.

As well as food Shirley will be offering quiz nights, skittles, darts and live music.

Shirley added: “We are also going to have a B&B service with three double rooms and one family room, which we’re hoping will be ready by early August.

“The whole community has come together to get the pub open again, and hope that the support we have been given will continue now we are open.

“We want it to be a place where everyone would like to visit.”

The Fox Inn was awarded an ‘Asset of Community Value’ status by Kettering Council in 2015.

The Grade II listed building has 17th century origins but is mainly mid 18th century.

The pub is open Tuesday to Sunday from midday to 3pm and 5.30pm to 11pm every day. They close all day on Monday.

For bookings and inquiries about the B&B please call 01536 771477.