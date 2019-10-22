What a perfect present to give a 100-year-old WWII veteran from Harborough

A Second World War veteran who turned 100 last Wednesday (Oct 16) is ecstatic to have had a cup named after him by Market Harborough Bridge Club.

Bridge aficionado Bill Carter is “thrilled to bits” after being told their Club Championship Trophy will be for ever more known as the ‘Bill Carter Trophy’.

Valerie Ruddock and Roger Pringle present Bill Carter with his birthday card.



The unique tribute tops off a whirlwind few days for Bill after he’s received a birthday card from the Queen as well as a letter from iconic cricket club the MCC congratulating him on “100 not out”.



Bill’s daughter Diane Ford, 72, said: “Dad’s thrilled to bits to have the bridge club’s trophy named after him.



“It’s a huge honour and it means a lot to him.



“Dad’s played bridge at the club for many years and he’s still in remarkable spirits and shape for his age – he’s a very special man.”

Bill Carter celebrates his 100th birthday with fellow Market Harborough Bridge Club members at the Angel Hotel.



She said sports-mad Bill served in the RAF in the Middle East and North Africa as an engineer on Blenheim bombers throughout the entire Second World War.



“He’s lived through extraordinary times and still has so many amazing memories and incredible stories to tell.



“There’s a new book coming out about the Blenheim and a whole chapter’s been devoted to Dad,” said Diane, of Billesdon.



“As well as bridge he’s always loved football and golf but cricket’s his first love and he’s been a member of the MCC almost 50 years.”

Centre, Bill Carter hands out the trophies to David Wenlock, Colin Sanderson, Marilyn North and David North.



She said a big party was thrown for Bill on his birthday by the Methodist Housing Association at Welland Place, Harborough, where he has a retirement apartment.



“Dad loves it there and he had a fantastic day.



“The staff at Welland Place really pulled out all the stops for him and did him proud – and a lot of people attended.



“A singer came in and ran through all the old tunes down the years and my dad had a smashing time,” said Diane, whose mum Marjorie died 12 years ago.



Ian Christison, a committee member at Market Harborough Bridge Club, said: “We wanted to dedicate our championship trophy to Bill because he’s such a popular character here.



“He’s played here for years and he’s a massive inspiration to all of us because he’s still going strong at 100 years old.”