Fans celebrate the England victory at the Royalist pub on Western Avenue in Market Harborough.

What a night! Photos of fans celebrating in the Harborough pubs after England's emphatic 4-0 win over Ukraine

These photos were taken by Andrew Carpenter

By Photos by Andrew Carpenter.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 12:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 4th July 2021, 12:06 pm

Was it just a dream? England fans are waking up this morning to the reality that they are in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Ukraine.

Here are some photos of the celebrations in Harborough last night.

1. We're in the semi-finals!

England fans celebrate the 4-0 victory.

2. We're in the semi-finals!

Fans toast the England victory at the Royalist pub on Western Avenue in Market Harborough.

3. We're in the semi-finals!

England fans celebrate the 4-0 victory.

4. We're in the semi-finals!

Fans celebrate England's 4-0 victory at the Royalist pub on Western Avenue in Market Harborough.

