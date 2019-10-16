Wellingborough fire crew rescues motorists from River Welland flood waters

Wellingborough fire crews were called to rescue two women whose cars had become stuck in flood water in Weston by Welland.

Green Lane, the road which takes motorists to Slawston and Medbourne, crosses the River Welland.

Wellingborough Fire Crew White Watch wade through the floods in Green Lane, Weston by Wellingborough

At 8am yesterday (October 15) members of Wellingborough Fire and Rescue’s White Watch came to the rescue of two drivers.

Members of the team posted on social media: “White Watch Wellingborough attended a incident to move members of the public to safety after their cars became stuck in flood water.

“Two of the crew in dry suits waded through the water to assist the occupants from their vehicles and into the service off-road vehicle.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “This happened in Green Lane, Weston by Welland, where two women got stuck in their car due to flood water.

Wellingborough Fire Crew White Watch waded through the floods to rescue two women trapped in in their cars in Green Lane, Weston by Welland, yesterday October 15

“The flood water was at knee height.

“They were safely rescued by the Fire Service and police were on scene to close the roads at the time.”

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Welland, yesterday.

It said: “The heavy and persistent rainfall from the last two days has now passed over the Welland Valley area.

Flood water in Green Lane, Weston by Welland. yesterday

“Watercourses in the area remain high, and will continue to flood nearby low lying land and roads over the next few days.

“We are monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”