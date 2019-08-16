Weather: Rain on Friday but drier over the weekend

It may rain for most of Friday, but this weekend is expected to be mostly dry.

Rain is predicted for most of today (Friday) across the Harborough district.

Rain is predicted for much of Friday, but not Saturday or Sunday

Unlike other parts of the country, there are currently no weather warnings for heavy rain, but the forecast shows rain is likely to fall at any point in the day.

The forecast for Friday is for heavy rain. The lowest chance of rain is at noon when it stands at 31 per cent. The probability of rain then rises steadily up to 91 per cent at 7pm. It falls below 50 per cent at 1am on Saturday morning.

Saturday is forecast to have sunny intervals with highs of around 20C with little chance of rain during the day.

Sunday's forecast is very similar to Saturdays, with a slightly lower maximum temperature of 19C.