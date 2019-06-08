Weather forces the postponement of Market Harborough's carnival

The bad weather has caused organisers to postpone Market Harborough's carnival.

The main carnival events on Symington's Rec will take place on Sunday when the weather is expected to be much better.

The float parade has been cancelled completely.

The Carnival of Running will take place today (Saturday) as the road closures are already in place.

The carnival organisers posted on Facebook saying: "Due to the weather being so inconsiderately miserable we have decided the CANCEL the carnival parade. If you had a float in the carnival please head to Sanderson’s immediately to de-rig your truck. We will be keeping the same theme for next year so your efforts won’t go to waste!

"As for the entertainment on Symingtons this is POSTPONED until tomorrow. More updates and details will follow so keep an eye on our Facebook page.

"To say that we are upset is an understatement. All of the volunteers, the committee, traders, schools, sports clubs, entertainment etc have put a huge amount of time effort and love over the last year. This decision hasn’t been made lightly and we appreciate your patience and understanding."