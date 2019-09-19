Walk down memory lane at event for people with dementia at Harborough Town Football Club

Two major events featuring an intriguing walk down memory lane are to be held at Harborough Town Football Club for people with dementia and their carers.

‘Then, Now, & Forever’ will feature exciting sporting memory sessions at the United Counties League club in Northampton Road twice in the next fortnight.

Guests are urged to bring their own sports memorabilia and chat to others about their sporting memories in a friendly environment with sports memorabilia on show.

The two free events are being organised by Leicester City in the Community along with Harborough Town Football Club, Harborough District Council and Voluntary Action South Leicestershire.

Cllr Amanda Nunn, Harborough District Council’s health and wellbeing lead, said: “It’s so important that together we support district residents who are living with dementia and their carers.

“Engaging in social activities and keeping in touch with people is great for improving confidence and encourages positive mental wellbeing.”

The get-togethers take place on Thursday, September 26 from 10am - 11.30am and Tuesday October 1 from 1.30pm - 3pm.

Free light refreshments will be provided and free parking is available on site.

The football club’s building is wheelchair friendly and does not have any steps.

To attend register at www.harboroughsport.org.uk/memories

For any queries email activetogether@harborough.gov.uk or call 01858 821285