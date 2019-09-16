Two taken to hospital after crash in Broughton Astley

Two people were rushed to hospital early today (Monday) after two cars crashed in Broughton Astley.

Police officers, eight firefighters and an ambulance crew dashed to the scene on Broughton Way after the rush-hour accident happened just before 6.50am.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said firefighters based at Lutterworth and Leicester Southern fire stations cut free two people from the seriously-damaged cars before making the vehicles safe.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said the two casualties were taken by ambulance to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

She said: “They were walking wounded and were not seriously injured.”

The two-car collision caused disruption to commuters and school-run drivers as Broughton Way was closed for about three hours with motorists advised to avoid the area.

But traffic began to flow again as the emergency services had cleared up and left the crash scene by about 10.15am.