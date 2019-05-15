Two lorry drivers killed in A14 collision after vehicle smashes through central reservation into oncoming traffic

Police have confirmed that two lorry drivers have died following a crash on the A14 in Northamptonshire this morning (Wednesday).

At around 6.20am, a white Volvo LGV was travelling eastbound on the A14 in lane one, between junctions 1 and 2.

For reasons unknown, the vehicle moved into lane two and through the central reservation, onto the westbound carriageway, where it collided with a black Leyland LGV travelling in lane 1.

The driver of the Leyland died at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where they later died.

Collision investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

Officers would particularly like to trace the driver of a dark or black saloon car, possibly a BMW, which was travelling eastbound towards Kettering, as they may have witnessed the collision and have information useful to the investigation.

Both carriageways of the A14 remain closed between junctions 1 and 2, and are expected to remain shut until mid-afternoon at the earliest.