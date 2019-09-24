Two injured after crash on A6 at Market Harborough

Two people were rushed to hospital after a crash on the A6 on the edge of Market Harborough today (Tuesday).

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said two cars collided on the busy road’s northbound carriageway on Desborough Road at Clack Hill at about midday.

She said the casualties are thought to have suffered “minor injuries”.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said they sent two ambulances, a paramedic car and doctor to the scene.

He said: “One patient was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary and another was taken to Kettering General Hospital, both by crewed ambulances.”