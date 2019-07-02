Two days of food, music, drink and more to mark the launch of regular street food events in Market Harborough

Street food, music, beers, cocktails, coffees and hot chocolates are all part of an exciting new event happening in Market Harborough this week.

Harborough District Council has announced that street food and event specialists Canteen are launching regular street food events in Market Harborough, kicking off with a two-day event on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6 on The Square in Market Harborough.

Featuring a fantastic line up of traders over the two days, including the Midlands heat winner of the recently held British Street Food Awards, the free to attend event will run until 10pm on both evenings.

Cllr James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s economic development lead said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring this event to the district; it’s fantastic that we can attract award-winning operators of this calibre. The event should complement the existing night-time economy and provide a great opportunity for people to come into town after work or for an evening of good food, drinks and music.”

The premise of Canteen is simple; four or five select street food traders, music, beers, cocktails, coffees and hot chocolates.

The weekend will feature award-winning Homeboys, the food truck from Masterchef 2015 finalist Pete Hewitt, selling Asian specialities like Katsu curry and XO prawn toast, Disco Fries with their Korean braised beef and kimchi topped fries, Somtam Street Food with their authentic Pad Thai noodles and aromatic duck wraps, BomBBQ with their low and slow meats and finally Event Crepes, for those looking to round off their day with a sweet treat.

Ahmed Ibrahim, director of CanteenUK said: “We are ecstatic that we are launching in Market Harborough as it has been on our radar for quite a while. We intend to get local businesses involved in creating a regular, vibrant and fun street food event and hope that people come out and have a good time.”

Owner of Randalls in Market Harborough, Jarrod Burke, said:" Canteen will be a great asset, and should bring a lot of footfall into the area. Their events are hugely popular and will hopefully showcase Market Harborough to a wider audience and give people a real fun thing to do on a Friday and Saturday each month. I know I certainly will be visiting.”

Canteen will be on The Square in Market Harborough on Friday July 5 at 4pm to 10pm and Saturday July 6 from noon to 10pm