Travellers pitch up in busy Harborough car park

The small group of travellers say they are stopping off in Market Harborough en route to attending a funeral further south, Harborough district council has said this afternoon.

By Red Williams
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:34 pm
A group of travellers have pitched up on a busy shoppers’ car park in Market Harborough town centre today.
They have parked up two caravans and a van in the popular Commons Car Park near the Co-op store and off Coventry Road.

The little group has set up camp at the top of the car park, run by Harborough District Council, shaded by a row of trees.

They have been visited and spoken to by the Multi-Agency Traveller Unit, which represents both Harborough council and Leicestershire County Council.

They are expected to leave the car park either today or tomorrow.

The latest incident comes about 18 months after travellers parked about a dozen caravans, recreational vehicles and motorhomes in the car park in October 2020.

TravellersMarket HarboroughLeicestershire County Council