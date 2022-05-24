Travellers pitch up in busy Harborough car park

A group of travellers have pitched up on a busy shoppers’ car park in Market Harborough town centre today.

They have parked up two caravans and a van in the popular Commons Car Park near the Co-op store and off Coventry Road.

The little group has set up camp at the top of the car park, run by Harborough District Council, shaded by a row of trees.

They have been visited and spoken to by the Multi-Agency Traveller Unit, which represents both Harborough council and Leicestershire County Council.

The travellers say they are stopping off in Market Harborough en route to attending a funeral further south, Harborough council said this afternoon.

They are expected to leave the car park either today or tomorrow.