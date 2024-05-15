Travellers parked up at Harborough football pitch have been ordered to leave by Leicestershire Police
Around 20 caravans and other vehicles parked up at the site, used by Harborough Football Club, behind Harborough Leisure Centre last night.
And today officers from the Harborough and Wigston Neighbourhood Policing Teams visited the site on Northampton Road and served the encampment with a notice to leave by 2.30pm.
Leicestershire County Council said its Multi-Agency Traveller Unit was working with Harborough District Council, the football club and the police to resolve the issue.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council confirmed: “Police have served a Section 61 notice on the travellers, which means they need to leave the site by 2.30pm today.
“The police will return to the site later this afternoon to enforce the order.”
Police can serve a section 61 notice to direct unauthorised campers to leave a site without any reference to the courts.