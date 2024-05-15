Travellers parked up at Harborough football pitch have been ordered to leave by Leicestershire Police

The caravans arrived last night (Tuesday). Image: HFM Radio

A traveller camp has been ordered to leave football pitches in Harborough by 2.30pm today (Wednesday).

Around 20 caravans and other vehicles parked up at the site, used by Harborough Football Club, behind Harborough Leisure Centre last night.

And today officers from the Harborough and Wigston Neighbourhood Policing Teams visited the site on Northampton Road and served the encampment with a notice to leave by 2.30pm.

Leicestershire County Council said its Multi-Agency Traveller Unit was working with Harborough District Council, the football club and the police to resolve the issue.

The travellers have been ordered to leave by police. Image: HFM Radio

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council confirmed: “Police have served a Section 61 notice on the travellers, which means they need to leave the site by 2.30pm today.

“The police will return to the site later this afternoon to enforce the order.”