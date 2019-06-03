Trains roll back into Market Harborough Station after six days of engineering work

Market Harborough Station has reopened for trains after engineering work was completed.

The work saw Network Rail connect almost 4km of newly laid track into the existing alignment and saw no trains running through the station until it reopened on Monday morning.

This has created a straighter rail line through the station and will enable trains to travel at higher speeds. A new accessible footbridge which will widen travel opportunities for more people has also opened.

To allow this work to take place safely, no trains were able to run on this portion of the line and instead, coach replacement and diversionary routes were in place to keep passengers moving.

The work was a key part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade, which is the biggest investment into the line since the Victorian era.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We are absolutely delighted that this vital stage of the Midland Main Line Upgrade has now completed and that passengers are once more able to use Market Harborough station.

“We know that this work has caused some disruption and we would like to thank all those affected for their patience. Network Rail and East Midlands Trains have worked together to keep passengers moving and get this vital project, which will improve journeys for all passenger using the Midland Main Line, completed.

“Today also marks the opening of a new, accessible footbridge at the station which will make travelling much easier and improve passenger experience.”

Lisa Angus, franchise programmes director for East Midlands Trains, said: “We are really pleased that Market Harborough station is back open from today and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of our customers.

“Customers in Market Harborough can now use the footbridge, lifts and the extended platforms which make it easier for passengers to get on and off the train. Later this year, we will also open the larger car park, providing an additional 200 spaces.

“The improvements are also good news for customers across the Midland Main Line as the newly aligned, straighter track allows for quicker journeys between London St Pancras, Leicester, Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield.”

Work will continue at Market Harborough station until December 2019 and will see 200 additional car parking spaces created.