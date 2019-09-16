Tom Hopper, star of Umbrella Academy and Game of Thrones, helps open Harborough village school's new hall

TV star Tom Hopper may have met a grisly end in Game of Thrones but he was alive and well when he wowed South Kilworth Primary School on Saturday (September 14).

Coalville-born actor Tom, 34, who’s also starred in Merlin, popped along to open a new hall at the 80-strong village school, where he has young relatives.

School supporter and fundraiser Penny McNally, 35, said: “Tom’s a really lovely, down to earth bloke.

“He made a great day even more special by making the trip to cut the ribbon and help showcase our new hall and brilliant school.

“Tom brought his young son and daughter with him and he mingled with mums and dads as well as kids and we all had a fantastic time.”

Penny, who has one child at the school, added: “The school governors have managed to get a grant from the government’s Sugar Tax money to fund our new hall.

“We’ve had to use the village hall till now but our new building will be ideal for school dinners, assemblies, PE games, the Christmas play and everything else.

“Some of the pupils come from as far as away as Market Harborough and Lutterworth and we still have places available in some year groups.”

Playing Dickon Tarly, Tom Hopper appeared in five episodes of Game of Thrones before he was burned alive and he’s also featured in TV dramas such as Black Sails and The Umbrella Academy.