Timetable released for six-day closure of Market Harborough station

Passengers can now see how their journey will be affected during a six day closure of the line through Market Harborough as timetables have now been released.

Between Tuesday, May 28 and Sunday, June 2 (inclusive), Network Rail engineers will connect 3.8km of newly laid track with the existing alignment, enabling trains to travel through the area at higher speeds.

During this time the line through Market Harborough will be closed, and there will be diversionary routes and coach replacement services in operation.

Network Rail and East Midlands Trains are working together to keep passengers moving during this time and have created a dedicated webpage www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk/mhr2019 where passengers can see how their journey will change.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We are urging passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel as this key stage of the Midland Main Line upgrade takes place.

“The Market Harborough Line Speed Improvement Project is a vital scheme which will allow trains to travel through the area at higher speeds, as well as bringing improvements to the station itself, such as more car parking spaces and a new footbridge which will improve access at the station.

“We have done as much work as we can without affecting train services, however it is not possible to keep trains running during this phase of the work.

“We do understand that this will have an impact on passengers which is why we are working extremely closely with train operators to keep passengers moving.

“We’d like to thank all those affected for their patience whilst this work takes place.”