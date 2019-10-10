This amazing photo is just one of many that a Harborough photographer hopes will raise money for charity

A leading Market Harborough photographer has created a cracking 2020 Wildlife Calendar to boost an inspirational rugby star’s charity.

Huge Leicester Tigers fan Peter Crowe, 63, hopes to raise up to £500 for the Leicestershire-based Matt Hampson Foundation.

Peter Crowe's calendar

And he’s travelled all over the country to capture a string of glorious pictures of birds and wildlife for his spectacular calendar.

Peter, of The Ridgeway, Harborough, said: “It’s been a fantastic labour of love to shoot these photographs.

“I captured the dazzling shot of the kingfisher rocketing out of the water with a fish in its beak at a private hide at Market Drayton.

“I went on a boat trip to the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast on a very rough day to grab the puffin and seal.”

The dad-of-two headed north to Formby, Merseyside, to catch a rare red squirrel while locking his lens on a majestic red kite near Stamford.

“I love getting out into the fresh air and exploring our beautiful countryside to take pictures of our wonderful wildlife,” said Peter, a communications consultant.

“I’m also delighted to be raising money to support Matt Hampson’s charity.

“I’ve met Matt a couple of times and he’s an incredible man.

“Despite being terribly injured playing rugby he’s devoted his life to helping and inspiring others.

“I’ve sold our first batch of 40 calendars and are now well on the way to selling the second run.

“The calendars cost £10 each and we’re donating £5 from each one to Matt’s foundation.

“He’s turned the tragedy of his injury into a beacon of hope for others with similar injuries.

“The Foundation and the Get Busy Living Centre are doing great work and if I can make a small contribution I will be delighted.

“This is a great opportunity to put my beloved hobby to good use.”

Anyone who would like to buy a copy can contact Peter on 07967 504034 or by emailing peter@peterccomms.co.uk

More details are also available on Peter’s Facebook page and Instagram.

Oakham-born Matt, 34, suffered horrific injuries in a devastating freak accident in an England Under-21 training session in 2005.

The brilliant Tigers prop was paralysed from the neck down and can only breathe with a ventilator.

Matt set up his foundation at Burrough-on-the-Hill, near Melton Mowbray, to support others who have also suffered catastrophic sporting injuries.