The final list of attractions has been released for the Leicestershire County Show in Market Harborough

The list of attractions for the Leicestershire County Show which is being held in Market Harborough over the August bank holiday weekend has been announced this week.

The county’s annual celebration of rural and family life takes place on Saturday and Sunday August 24 and 25. Visitors will be entertained by a variety of exciting attractions including the Flyin’ Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show, featuring jaw-dropping tricks with a dash of comedy thrown in. Other highlights include a dog demonstration to music by Nuneaton Dog Club, dog training with a frisbee with Ruby and Betsy and a working sheepdog demonstration.

Held beside the Airfield Business Park in Market Harborough since 2016, the Leicestershire County Show is designed to provide a fantastic day out for young and old alike. Staying true to its rural roots, the event is dog-friendly and organisers have ensured the ground is fully accessible to those with mobility issues.

“We are incredibly excited about the fourth Leicestershire County Show to be held in Market Harborough” says Lisette Taylor, Leicestershire County Show Chairman. “As always, the event will be a great way for families to enjoy a slice of rural life over the bank holiday weekend.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming the Flyin’ Ryan stunt show which will add some high octane excitement to complement the more traditional fun of the show.”

The Leicestershire County Show’s main arena will be a hive of activity all weekend long. Dogs will play a prominent role on both days with a Fun and Obedience Show Day on Saturday and a Fun and Pedigree Show Day on Sunday.

Equine skills will be tested on Saturday and the finest specimens of sheep and cattle will also be on display as they compete to be crowned best in class. Classic car enthusiasts will also be able to enjoy the always-popular selection of vintage cars and tractors on display over the weekend.

As well as the traditional events, there will be family-friendly entertainment including a bouncy castle, donkey rides and The Sheep Show, a unique and highly entertaining event where a talented cast of sheep take centre stage. Visitors can also enjoy browsing the hundreds of trade exhibits and craft stalls where unique items made by local artisans will be available to buy.

Organisers are making a final call for those attending to book online to save money. Fast-entry tickets can be purchased online prior to the event for £8 or are available on the day for £10. Children under 14 and carers go free and there is no charge for car parking at the showground. Gates open at 8am.