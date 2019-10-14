Tesco axes up to 16 jobs at its Market Harborough Metro store

Supermarket giant Tesco has slashed the workforce at its Metro store in Market Harborough.

The shocking blow to the town centre outlet comes as the under-pressure retailer, the UK’s biggest superstore chain, axes 4,500 jobs nationwide.

Up to 16 workers are understood to have lost their posts at Tesco’s shop on The Square in Harborough.

The embattled company’s 153 Metro stores all over the country have been hardest hit as Tesco acts to “simplify and reduce processes and administrative tasks”.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “We’re grateful to all our colleagues for their professionalism during a difficult time.

“We never take decisions which impact our colleagues lightly.”