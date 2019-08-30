Tennis club urges the people of Market Harborough to back its ‘game-changing’ proposals

Local people are being urged to get behind Market Harborough Tennis Club as organisers battle to raise £50,000 for a superb new clubhouse.

The popular sports outfit, which boasts more than 200 members, has already built up a £230,000 warchest after launching its most ambitious fund-raising campaign ever.

But the successful club, based in Great Bowden, is urgently appealing for more help as it strives to rake in almost £300,000 to demolish and replace its old clubhouse.

Club chair Lesley Paris, 65, said: “We have a fantastic set-up here and we are totally committed to hitting our target and building a brilliant new clubhouse.

“Our current headquarters is 50 years old and basically consists of two wooden sheds joined together. We have just one toilet for everyone and no showers – it’s just not good enough!”

Mrs Paris, who trains science teachers at Leicester University, added: “We have more than 200 players, split equally among men and women, and aged from eight to 80 – and they deserve so much better.

“So we are appealing to businesses all over the Harborough area as well as individuals to throw their weight behind us as we try to pull this off.

“Please donate what ever you can to help us get over the line. We’ll be so grateful to you for helping to drag us into the 21st century – it will be a gigantic team effort.”

The mum-of-three and grandma-of-two said the well-equipped new facilities would benefit the entire community.

“We are not a wealthy, elitist tennis club. Everyone is made welcome here and we give free coaching to disabled players, for example, every week,” said Mrs Paris, who’s been involved with the club over 30 years.

“A new clubhouse would be a total game-changer and take us up to a whole new level so please support us.”

Anyone who would like to donate should visit the club’s crowdfunding website page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/game-set-and-clubhouse.