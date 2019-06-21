Team from Market Harborough club to take on the three peaks

A team based out of a men’s social club in Market Harborough are to take on the three peaks challenge this weekend.

The 11 walkers and two drivers are part of the Man Versus monthly men’s social club, which takes place at The Cube, on the Symington Recreation Ground.

The challenge is to climb Ben Nevis, Scarfell Pike and Snowdon – the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – within 24 hours.

There are 11 walkers; Andy and Sam White, Damien Coombes, Chris Surridge, Carl Tansur, Ryan Whitfield, Olly and Baz Vasey, Theo Brogan, Michael Rawlings and myself Dave Vasey. The two drivers are Peter Raynor and Stephen Morse.

One of the walkers Dave Vasey said: “We’re looking to set off from town at around 5.30am on Saturdau, get to Ben Nevis at 5pm, Scarfell Pike at around 4.30am on Sunday, and then get to Snowdon at 2pm and hopefully finish there at 5pm.

“The problem is going to be the driving because the van is limited to 62mph and it is a lot of driving to do in 24 hours.

“I was a driver for one Three Peaks Challenge a few years ago, so I know that doing that is a challenge as well!

“That was when I decided I wanted to do the challenge, and improving my health in order to be able to do it has been the goal for me.”

“The youngest walker is 14 years old and oldest myself at 48 years old. Our groups includes brothers, fathers, sons, uncle and nephews.

“We are hoping to raise £2,500 for New Dawn India which is a charity that supports underprivileged children with education.”

If you want to donate to the charity go to justgiving.com/davevasey. You can find out more on the charity at www.newdawnindia.org.

Man Versus takes place every second Thursday from 7.30pm at The Cube on Market Harborough’s Symington Rec. New people are welcome.