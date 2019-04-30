Team from Harborough salon and spa raise charity money through water trek

A team from a salon and spa in Market Harborough took part in a seven mile walk to emulate the trek some people do to get clean water.

The team from Moko set off on Sunday to raise money for the group 'charity: water'. They walked seven miles with 20 litre jerry cans in tow to emulate a trek some women would do every day just to get clean water.

Additionally Moko held a charity cake sale in the salon and has a limited edition Aveda body wash for sale with 100 percent of the purchase price going to the charity.

Donations are welcome in the salon or on the Moko donation page