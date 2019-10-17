Support funding for children and young people's hospice at Leicestershire 'Fireworks Spectacular'

Children from a Leicestershire school are once again creating a masterpiece “guy” to top the bonfire at the Rainbows Fireworks Spectacular.

Pupils at Stoneygate School, in Great Glen, have spent the last few weeks designing a giant guy, who will take pride of place on the huge bonfire on Saturday November 2 at Leicester Racecourse.

The event has been organised by Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People and all money raised on the night goes towards providing vital care to hundreds of families who use the hospice.

Rainbows mascot Bow Bear picked two designs, from all of the fabulous ones entered by the children in celebration of the charity’s 25th birthday. Those two then went to a Facebook poll and was voted for by followers of the charity. The winning design was created by a Year 6 student and the pupils will now get busy making it.

David Palmer, Stoneygate’s head of Maths, said: “We are so thrilled to be supporting Rainbows again this year.

"Making the guy is such a great project for the children as they use many skills such as teamwork and initiative.

"They also learn about the work of Rainbows and why it is such an important place in our community. We hope lots of people go along to the Fireworks Spectacular and support such a great charity.”

The firework spectacular, which starts at 5.30pm, includes two fantastic displays and a giant bonfire. The playlist as the fireworks light up the sky will relate to heroes. There will also be live music on the night from Atomic Pig and CBBC star Eva Rose.

Vicki Brunt, Rainbows event fundraiser, said: “We love the design for this year’s guy and the children have done such a great job. On behalf of everyone at Rainbows, I would like to thank everyone at Stoneygate for their support.

“This popular event regularly sells out so I urge people to get their tickets as soon as possible. As well as the incredible fireworks, bonfire and live music, there will be food, bars, stalls and a funfair.”

Tickets in advance are £7 or £25 for a family ticket. Children under four are free. Online tickets are available until Monday 28 October. On the night, tickets cost £11 or £35 for a family ticket. Hospitality packages are also available.

For tickets, visit rainbows.co.uk/fireworks or contact 01509 638000 or fundraising@rainbows.co.uk