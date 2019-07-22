Star chefs lined up for the 2019 Market Harborough Food and Drink Festival

Thousands of food lovers are expected to flock to Welland Park in Market Harborough for this year's Food and Drink Festival.

The free-to-attend event, organised by Harborough District Council, takes place on Saturday August 3, and Sunday August 4 2019 from 11am to 7pm.

The festival – which last year won a national award for best specialty market – will celebrate local, regional, national and international cuisine with stalls featuring everything from bread, cheese, meats and gourmet cakes to Mexican street food, spicy curries, flame-grilled chicken and authentic Sicilian cannoli.

This year, keen home cooks can pick up inspiration from BBC Chef Stephanie Moon and renowned Italian cook Carmela Hayes on Saturday, with Stephanie Moon returning alongside award-winning TV chef and restaurateur Aldo Zilli on Sunday – with hourly, live cookery demonstrations between 11.30am and 3.30pm each day.

Aldo, famed for his TV appearances and string of Zilli-themed restaurants, said: “I am really excited to be visiting the Market Harborough Food and Drink Festival and sharing some recipes and tips. I’m looking forward to seeing all the great food on offer at the event, meeting everyone and spending time there.”

Cllr James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s lead on tourism, said: “This is a wonderful community event for all the family, but more than that it’s an opportunity to boost the local economy. It raises the profile of the town, and it provides a platform for many district-wide businesses to showcase their produce and reach new customers.”

Alongside the food stalls, there will also be some homeware and cookware stalls, four licenced bars including a specialty gin bar, a prosecco bar, an ale tent, and a craft ale and cider bar.

For further information about the event email Sairah Butt at s.butt@harborough.gov.uk