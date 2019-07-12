'Sponsored blow' to support Harborough Band

Harborough Band will be playing a ‘sponsored blow’ on Saturday, July 13, in Market Harborough town centre.

The group will attempt to play for eight hours underneath the Old Grammar School from 9am to 5pm to raise money to help with their annual running costs.

A spokesman said: "Over the years we have ascended through the rankings of British Brass Bands to our current position in the 1st section (the second highest achievable level).

"On March 9 we represented Market Harborough at the Midlands Area Brass Band Contest at Bedworth Civic Hall where we were placed a credible ninth out of all Midlands Bands in our section.

"We are a self-supporting organisation, always thinking of various ways to raise money so that the band can continue and provide the benefits it does to the local area. One of our planned fundraising events will be a “Sponsored Blow” on Saturday, July 13, where we will be attempting to play for eight hours underneath the Old Grammar School.

"The annual running costs of the band are around £10,000 and in addition to this, we regularly need to raise funds to purchase new instruments. We are hoping that the sponsored blow will raise the money needed to secure the band’s future."