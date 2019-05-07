Kerry Girling and Alison Smith of Lutterworth Museum with David Hanger secretary of Lutterworth Railway Society and organiser Stuart Hammond with the original Lutterworth Railway Station sign. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Special weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the closure of Lutterworth Station

A special exhibition was staged to mark the 50th anniversary of the closure of Lutterworth's rail station.

Lutterworth Railway Society and Lutterworth Museum held a joint Model Railway Exhibition including a Classic Bus Display on Saturday and Sunday to mark the anniversary. The event had traders, model layouts, a display by the B17 group which aims to build a brand new locomotive of the type that used to run on the Great Central Railway in the 1950s. There was also an exhibition by Lutterworth Art Group, and Cotesbach Educational Trust showed railway films.

Artist Rae Flowerday and Yvonne Lee with her clock during the art exhibition at Lutterworth Town Hall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

1. Lutterworth Railway Weekend

Visitors travel on a vintage bus during the railway weekend in Lutterworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Lutterworth Railway Weekend

George Mayes with one of the many vintage buses used to transport people to various locations during the Nostalgic Lutterworth Railway Weekend. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Lutterworth Railway Weekend

Alistair Gutteridge holding Matthew Gutteridge 5 with front, Elijah Elliott 6 during the Lutterworth Railway Weekend. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Lutterworth Railway Weekend

