Special weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the closure of Lutterworth Station

Lutterworth Railway Society and Lutterworth Museum held a joint Model Railway Exhibition including a Classic Bus Display on Saturday and Sunday to mark the anniversary. The event had traders, model layouts, a display by the B17 group which aims to build a brand new locomotive of the type that used to run on the Great Central Railway in the 1950s. There was also an exhibition by Lutterworth Art Group, and Cotesbach Educational Trust showed railway films.

Lutterworth Railway Weekend Artist Rae Flowerday and Yvonne Lee with her clock during the art exhibition at Lutterworth Town Hall.

Lutterworth Railway Weekend Visitors travel on a vintage bus during the railway weekend in Lutterworth.

Lutterworth Railway Weekend George Mayes with one of the many vintage buses used to transport people to various locations during the Nostalgic Lutterworth Railway Weekend.

Lutterworth Railway Weekend Alistair Gutteridge holding Matthew Gutteridge 5 with front, Elijah Elliott 6 during the Lutterworth Railway Weekend.

