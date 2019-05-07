Special weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the closure of Lutterworth Station
A special exhibition was staged to mark the 50th anniversary of the closure of Lutterworth's rail station.
Lutterworth Railway Society and Lutterworth Museum held a joint Model Railway Exhibition including a Classic Bus Display on Saturday and Sunday to mark the anniversary. The event had traders, model layouts, a display by the B17 group which aims to build a brand new locomotive of the type that used to run on the Great Central Railway in the 1950s. There was also an exhibition by Lutterworth Art Group, and Cotesbach Educational Trust showed railway films.
1. Lutterworth Railway Weekend
Artist Rae Flowerday and Yvonne Lee with her clock during the art exhibition at Lutterworth Town Hall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER