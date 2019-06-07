Special concert to raise money for charity to be held in Market Harborough

A special concert is being staged in Market Harborough to raise money for the NSPCC.

Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT) Adult Vocal Choir will perform on Saturday June 15 at the Octagonal Hall in Welland Park Academy.

The concert will feature songs from stage and screen performed by the choir and special guests Siobhan Ball, Jonathan Reynolds, Graham Vick and Tracey Holderness accompanied by a professional band (Richard James on guitar, Andy Gemmell on drums, Dylan Richards on bass and John Dilleigh and Rod Iliffe on piano).

The varied programme includes songs from Beauty and the Beast, The Secret Garden, Sister Act 2, Les Miserables, La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.

GBRT’s Managing Trustee Sue Benson said, “The Adult Vocal Choir are very excited to have the opportunity to sing alongside a professional band for the first time, which will add a new dimension to our performance. It will be an honour to share the stage with some very talented professional singers and musicians as we make music together to raise as much money as we can for the NSPCC. It will be an evening not to be missed.”

NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager Barbara Elsey said: “We are grateful to GBRT for their support and I am sure it will be a fantastic show. The money raised will make a vital contribution to our fight for every childhood, and the wide range of work we do throughout the year preventing abuse, helping children with nowhere else to turn, and supporting those who have suffered abuse.”

There will be a raffle during the evening to raise even more funds.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for concessions (under 18s, over 65s, full-time students and low-income households) and interval refreshments of fruit juice and cakes supplied by The Café @ Welland Park are included in the price. Tickets are available from Ticketsource either online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/gbrt, by calling 0333 666 3366 (£1.75 booking fee applies to phone orders) or in person from Wingates Gallery, 44a St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough.

All proceeds from the event will be shared between GBRT and the local NSPCC branch.