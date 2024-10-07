Festivities will be in the air in November. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Festivities are in the air as the dates are announced for this year’s Christmas light switch on in Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s best-loved Christmas event is set to take place on Saturday November 23, starting from 5pm.

As well as the light switch on at 6.30pm, the Square’s Christmas tree – sponsored by Market Harborough Building Society – will be lit up while popular free street entertainment is set to return with stilt walkers, LED hula-hoopers, and jugglers. And, the star of the season, Father Christmas will be arriving from the North Pole to bring smiles to little faces and live music will be played throughout the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, across the district, residents can enjoy late night shopping, a best festive window competition and a reindeer Christmas trail. The much-loved Christmas Food and Drink Festival returns to The Square the weekend beginning Friday November 22.

Cllr Jo Asher, Harborough District Council’s Cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “I always look forward to the Christmas Lights Switch On every year and it’s a wonderful start to the festive season. It’s once again going to be a fantastic evening. With the event returning on a Saturday, this is a great way for people to combine their visit with some Christmas shopping and support local businesses and retailers. I hope you will join us to welcome the festive season to the Harborough district.”

Follow the council’s social media for festive event updates, including the light switch on or visit www.visitharborough.com/events for further information.